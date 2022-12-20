Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

BRMK stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $485.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

