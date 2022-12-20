British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Plans GBX 54.45 Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,310.23 ($40.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,334.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,394.39. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The firm has a market cap of £74.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.