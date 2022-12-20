British American Tobacco p.l.c. Announces Dividend of GBX 54.45 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,308.93 ($40.20) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,334.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,394.39. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The company has a market cap of £74.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

