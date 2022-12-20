Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $67,870.44.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00.

Fastly Stock Down 1.6 %

FSLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,462. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $41.00.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

