Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock worth $35,316,575. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

