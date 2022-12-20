boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.23

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BHOOY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.