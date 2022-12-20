Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
