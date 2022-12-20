Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

