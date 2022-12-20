BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,063. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $929.05. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.02 and its 200 day moving average is $653.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.



