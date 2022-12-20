BitShares (BTS) Price Down 8% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and approximately $801,430.49 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002494 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007591 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,779,814 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

