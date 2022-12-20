Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $12.97 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00249668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00077743 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00051318 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.