Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $22.57 million and $75,249.38 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00113614 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00193848 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00053492 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037808 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

