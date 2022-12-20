BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.44

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 404676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.