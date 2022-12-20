BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.44

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 404676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

