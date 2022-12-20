Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.00

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.