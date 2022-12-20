Barclays Reiterates “GBX 590” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.17) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.02) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.33) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.33) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.31) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,274.58 ($15.48).

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.29) on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,548 ($30.95). The company has a market capitalization of £518.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,670.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 783.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.79), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,375.67). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($320,116.62).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

