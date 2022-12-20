Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 3.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 161,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,168,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

