AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $197.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $206.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $162.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $158.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

