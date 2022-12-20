AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,379.17 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,440.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,257.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

