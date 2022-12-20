AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.