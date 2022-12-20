Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $15,258.07 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004972 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.65 or 0.05063240 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00495243 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.61 or 0.29343398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

AWC is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

