Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.
Atkore Price Performance
Atkore stock opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.