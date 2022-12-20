Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Atkore stock opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

