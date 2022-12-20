ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $568.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.04. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

