ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $568.61 on Tuesday. ASML has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.02 and a 200-day moving average of $510.04. The company has a market capitalization of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 308.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.