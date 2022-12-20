ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 56,788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 10.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 310,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,241,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 116,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 87,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

