ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,407.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,183,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

