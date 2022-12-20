ARMOR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,591.91 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $380,628.30 and approximately $6,591.91 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

