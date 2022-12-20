Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

