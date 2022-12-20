AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Purchases $101,255.00 in Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 140,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,042. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.12. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 713.79%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
