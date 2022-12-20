AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Purchases $101,255.00 in Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 140,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,042. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.12. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 713.79%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.