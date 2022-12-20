Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.82% from the company’s previous close.

HOUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

HOUS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,389. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

