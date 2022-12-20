Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.21 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Ankr has a total market cap of $171.51 million and $11.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041288 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01729811 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $10,285,281.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

