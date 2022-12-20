Analyzing ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI – Get Rating) and SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ONE Bio has a beta of -6.2, indicating that its stock price is 720% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SNDL has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ONE Bio and SNDL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SNDL has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 153.66%. Given SNDL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SNDL is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and SNDL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Bio and SNDL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SNDL $44.78 million 7.60 -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.14

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SNDL.

Summary

SNDL beats ONE Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Bio

(Get Rating)

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About SNDL

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

