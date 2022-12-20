Analyzing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54% Brigham Minerals 42.07% 18.33% 15.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 4 1 1 2.50

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 13.07 $11.33 million $1.91 7.19 Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 12.26 $50.28 million $2.44 13.41

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MV Oil Trust pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats MV Oil Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

