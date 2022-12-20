Analyzing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Risk and Volatility
MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares MV Oil Trust and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MV Oil Trust
|93.16%
|N/A
|293.54%
|Brigham Minerals
|42.07%
|18.33%
|15.95%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MV Oil Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Brigham Minerals
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2.50
Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares MV Oil Trust and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MV Oil Trust
|$12.08 million
|13.07
|$11.33 million
|$1.91
|7.19
|Brigham Minerals
|$161.22 million
|12.26
|$50.28 million
|$2.44
|13.41
Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
78.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MV Oil Trust pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.
Summary
Brigham Minerals beats MV Oil Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.