Analyzing IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $13.87 billion 2.68 $966.00 million $6.14 32.55 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.8% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IQVIA and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 8.26% 31.36% 7.23% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Volatility and Risk

IQVIA has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IQVIA and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 2 11 0 2.85 OmniAb 0 0 3 0 3.00

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $257.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. OmniAb has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 218.93%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than IQVIA.

Summary

IQVIA beats OmniAb on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a strategic collaboration with HealthCore, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

