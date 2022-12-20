Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO):

12/12/2022 – Avid Bioservices had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $22.00.

12/7/2022 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2022 – Avid Bioservices had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Avid Bioservices had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $818.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

