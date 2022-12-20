Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $72.08

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

