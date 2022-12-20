Analysts Set Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price at $6.00

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Skillsoft Stock Down 6.3 %
Skillsoft stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
