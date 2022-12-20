Analysts Set Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price at $6.00

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Skillsoft stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 1,112,068 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 708,861 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

