Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $18.60

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LESL opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

