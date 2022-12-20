Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $84.51 and a 1 year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

