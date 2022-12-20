Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $79.98 million and approximately $586,225.69 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

