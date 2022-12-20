Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.
Alaska Air Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 212,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.