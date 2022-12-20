Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 212,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

