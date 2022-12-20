Aion (AION) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.24 million and $380,387.06 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00113447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00198665 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053095 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

