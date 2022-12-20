AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

