Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,411 shares of company stock worth $7,651,223 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

