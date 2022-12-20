Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average of $355.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
