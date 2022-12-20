Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.40. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

