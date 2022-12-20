Adeola Olaniyan Sells 1,028 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carriage Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 176,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $396.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

