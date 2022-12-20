Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $47,327.33 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005167 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

