Achain 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,039.80 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $13,039.80 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00025910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004746 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004279 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

