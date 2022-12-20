Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on January 19th

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £289.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.51.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.