Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on January 19th

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £289.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.51.
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.