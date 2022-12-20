Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. 54,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,408. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.