89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 50,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 638,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
89bio Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 551,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 383,386 shares during the last quarter.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.