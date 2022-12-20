89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 50,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 638,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 551,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 383,386 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

