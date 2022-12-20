3,744 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Acquired by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

